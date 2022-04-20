PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Soon after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner responded by announcing that Rhode Island’s investment board would hold an emergency meeting to sell off its Russian investments.

The amount of money at stake was small: roughly $20 million to $30 million, or about 0.3% of the state’s pension assets. But Magaziner, who is also a Democratic candidate for Congress, said the principle was what mattered.

“Financial markets operate best when democracy and freedom are promoted and valued, and Rhode Island’s pension funds will not be used to fund Putin’s illegal war,” Magaziner declared on March 2, the day the State Investment Commission voted unanimously to liquidate the investments.

Yet Target 12 has learned that more than a month after the vote, none of Rhode Island’s Russian investments have been sold.

“The day after the State Investment Commission approved Treasurer Magaziner’s proposal to liquidate Russian assets, Russia closed its stock market,” Magaziner spokesperson Benjamin Smith said in an email. (Russia actually closed its stock market on Feb. 28, two days before the commission voted and the same day Magaziner called for the emergency meeting.)

“The process for liquidating assets will proceed as conditions allow, but, given the suspension of free and open trading in the Russian markets, it is not possible to predict an exact timeline for when it will be complete,” Smith said.

The Moscow Stock Exchange has since reopened, but with a ban on asset sales by non-residents.

“Despite the curbs on foreigners selling shares, Moscow’s stock market has lost 40% of its value this year in local currency terms, leaving it on track for the worst annual run since the global financial crisis in 2008,” the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Smith argued that even if the state has been unable to sell its Russian assets, the restrictions imposed by financial authorities there are “a sign that pressure from investors across the world, including Rhode Island, is succeeding in exacting a toll on the Russian economy.”

According to the treasurer’s office, the Russian assets held by Rhode Island’s pension fund are “a small fraction” of two larger investment pools: an emerging markets equity fund managed by State Street, and an emerging markets bond fund managed by Wellington Capital.