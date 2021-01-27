Dems look to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill are proposing raising the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025.

It’s currently set at $7.25, and hasn’t changed in years.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is behind the bill, which would gradually boost the federal minimum wage over the course of four years. Future increases would then be indexed by median wage growth.

“Half of American workers are living paycheck to paycheck and millions earn starvation wages,” Sanders said. “With Democratic control of the White House, the Senate and the House, we must raise the minimum wage to a living wage – $15 an hour. No excuses.”

Half of American workers are living paycheck to paycheck, and millions earn starvation wages. With Democratic control of the White House, the Senate and the House, we must raise the minimum wage to a living wage – $15 an hour. No excuses. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 21, 2021

The bill would also prevent companies from paying tipped workers, certain teens and people with disabilities below the minimum wage.

Rhode Island Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey recently signed on as as co-sponsors of the bill. President Joe Biden has also expressed his support.

“No one in America should work 40 hours a week making below the poverty line,” Biden said.

The bill will likely face many hurdles put forth by GOP lawmakers, many of which have already voiced their opposition. A similar bill was considered in 2019, but it didn’t make it through the Senate.

Republican lawmakers have expressed concerns over inflation and lower profit margins caused by businesses paying more for their employees.

Liam Malloy, an economics professor at the University of Rhode Island (URI), said if the bill were to pass, it doesn’t necessarily mean prices will skyrocket overnight.

In fact, a price hike will be much less noticeable when spread out over four years.

“It’s dependent on the industry,” Malloy said. “Some industries will be able to pass more cost onto their customers than other industries.”

“If you think about something like the fast food industry, which is one large employer of minimum wage workers, then we would probably see some small increases in prices,” he continued. “I don’t think we’d see a $10 pizza turn into a $20 pizza, but we might have it going to a $11 pizza.”

Malloy said raising the minimum wage would not only put more money in the pockets of those who desperately need it, it may also motivate them to work harder.

“Provide a higher income, [they’ll] be less reliant on federal welfare payments, things like food stamps, things like Section 8 housing,” he said. “Minimum wage workers are some of the biggest users of those … they simply dont make enough money to survive.”

Malloy said the federal minimum wage is only a baseline, and states can set their own minimum wages. Right now, only 21 states enforce the federal minimum wage, while others have already one higher than the federal baseline.

The state with the highest minimum wage right now is Massachusetts, where workers are paid $13.50 an hour.