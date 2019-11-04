Dem prez hopeful Pete Buttigieg coming to RI next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will be in Providence next Sunday to raise money for his campaign.

The 37-year-old South Bend, Indiana, mayor is scheduled to hold a reception for major donors at 6:30 p.m., followed by a “grassroots fundraiser” for a larger group. The locations for the events have not been announced.

The host committee for Buttigieg’s event includes Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino, state Sen. Ryan Pearson, state Rep. Justine Caldwell, former state Senate candidate Nick Autiello, Providence City Council President Sabina Matos, developer Buff Chace, Little Compton Town Councilman Andrew Moore and investor Carl Acebes, according to a person familiar with the planning.

Buttigieg’s visit to Rhode Island follows a new Washington Post/ABC News poll released Sunday that showed him battling to break into the top tier of Democratic contenders. The survey put Joe Biden at 28%, Elizabeth Warren at 23%, Bernie Sanders at 17%, and Buttigieg at 9%. No other candidate was above 2%.

Buttigieg isn’t the only Democratic candidate due in Rhode Island this month: Biden is scheduled to visit during Thanksgiving Week for a fundraiser in Providence.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook