WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Wednesday marks the start of gun violence survivors week, which honors every life that has been touched by gun violence.

Congressman David Cicilline will be joined by gun violence survivors and other members of Congress at 3 p.m. to introduce the Assault Weapons Ban Act.

The legislation would ban the sale, import, manufacture, or transfer of certain semi-automatic weapons. It was passed in the 117th Congress by a bipartisan vote of 217-213 in the House of Representatives.

It’s similar to a bill Gov. Dan McKee introduced in Rhode Island on Tuesday, which would also ban the sale, manufacture, and transfer of assault weapons.

“I want to say this loud and clear: Rhode Island is ready for an assault weapons ban to help keep our communities safe,” McKee said. “As governor, I’m ready to sign that bill into law.”

Violators would face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 and the guns would be confiscated.

Gun safety advocates said while the time is now, it’s also long overdue. Gun rights supporters say they don’t feel this would make the state any safer.