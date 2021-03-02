Dan McKee sworn in as Rhode Island’s 76th governor; Raimondo steps down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Daniel J. McKee was sworn in as the 76th governor of Rhode Island on Tuesday, taking the helm for at least the next two years as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic and readies its economy for the 2020s.

McKee, a 69-year-old Democrat who had been in his second term as lieutenant governor, took the oath of office after Gina Raimondo resigned due to her confirmation earlier in the day as President Biden’s commerce secretary.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea administered the oath to McKee in the State Room at the State House. His wife, Susan, was by his side, along with his daughter Kara and son Matthew.

After the taking the oath of office, McKee signed an executive order he said bound his administration “to the highest ethical standards.” Raimondo signed a similar order

after taking office six years ago.

McKee did not take any questions following the ceremony, but posed for pictures with Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and House Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski, who are fellow Democrats. He then returned to the governor’s office with staff.

A WPRI 12 reporter was ordered to leave the State House by Capitol Police shortly before the ceremony began, told that press was not allowed in the public building. Reporters have been routinely inside the State House during the entirety of the coronavirus pandemic.

When leaving the State House about two hours later, McKee told reporters waiting outside he plans to focus his immediate efforts on vaccine distribution.

“I just had a few meetings upstairs on vaccination and getting the teachers vaccinated,” McKee said.

He said his first meetings Wednesday morning will be with staff and cabinet members. His public schedule includes two visits to vaccine clinics, a meeting at a Providence church about vaccine hesitancy and an executive order signing ceremony.

McKee plans to hold a formal inauguration ceremony at noon Sunday at the State House.

McKee is the first lieutenant governor to take office partway through an elected governor’s term since 1950, when then-Gov. John Pastore stepped aside after his election to the U.S. Senate.

A former Cumberland mayor whose family owns a heating oil company, McKee is known for his strong support for having state government support small businesses and partner with municipal leaders. He is also the state’s most prominent advocate of charter schools.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said they looked forward to working with McKee in the coming months “to address the many challenges facing our state.”

“He has been a consistent and strong voice on behalf of Rhode Island’s hard-hit small business community,” they said. “He brings a valuable perspective as a former municipal leader, which will be important as we work collaboratively to rebuild our state.”

The first challenge McKee faces is right around the corner: he is required to submit a budget proposal for the 2021-22 fiscal year to the General Assembly by March 11. He will need to close a deficit estimated at roughly $329 million, though President Biden’s coronavirus relief bill could cover that entirely if it passes as written.

McKee has already signaled his intention to run for a full four-year term in his own right next year. Gorbea, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza are among those who are considering challenging him in the 2022 Democratic primary.

“I think that voters are entitled to have choices, whether it be in the primary or the general election,” Gorbea said on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers last month.

McKee also announced his senior staff Tuesday. His current chief of staff — Tony Silvia, a former Cumberland police chief and R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles director — will serve in the same position in the governor’s office.

The other announced members of the new governor’s senior staff include:

Christopher Abhulime, Deputy Chief of Staff

Antonio Afonso, Senior Deputy Chief of Staff

Kim Ahern, Policy Director and Senior Counsel

Suzanne Augenstein, Director of Executive Operations

Guerline Aurelus, Director of Constituent Services

David Barricelli Jr., Constituent Services Associate

Jonathan Bissonnette, Staff Writer and Content Manager

Joseph Casoli, Governor’s Office Liaison

Cheyenne Cazeault, Policy Advisor

Alana Cerrone-O’Hare, Press Secretary

Eileen Cheng, Deputy Counsel

Tara Chicharro, Special Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Staff

Rosa DeCastillo, Director of Community Affairs and Outreach

Ronald Desiderato, Special Assistant to the Governor

Tabatha Dube, Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff

Craig Dwyer, Manager of Appointments

Christopher Farrell, Senior Advisor to the Governor

Paulette Hamilton, Director of Municipal Affairs

Kevin Horan, Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs

Corey Jones, Policy Advisor

Lexi Kriss, Deputy Director of Communications

Christine Lopes Metcalfe, Senior Advisor to the Governor on Education

Brenna McCabe, Senior Advisor to the Governor

Meredith McKenna, Legal Administrator

Thomas Mullaney, Senior Advisor

Andrea Palagi, Director of Communications

Joseph Polisena Jr., Deputy Counsel on Policy

Claire Richards, Executive Counsel

Becky Rodrigues, Office Manager

Victoria Scott, Policy Advisor

Anthony Silva, Chief of Staff

Joy Vaudreuil, Director of Scheduling

Americo Vota, Deputy Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs

