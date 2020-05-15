Breaking News
Tuesday at 7 pm: COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation will join Target 12 Investigator Tim White and Eyewitness News politics and business editor Ted Nesi via teleconference for a live town hall next week.

The hour-long, commercial free event will air at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com and the WPRI 12 app.

From unemployment to a potential new stimulus package in Washington, we’ll have lots to talk about as U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin join us via teleconference — but we also want to hear from you!

Submit your questions here »

