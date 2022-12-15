PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Retiring Congressman Jim Langevin gave his final speech Tuesday, reflecting on his accomplishments over the past two decades.

Langevin said he had mixed emotions since it would likely be the final time he’d speak in front of the House chamber as a member of Congress.

“For the last 22 years I have had the great privilege of serving the people of Rhode Island’s second congressional district,” he said.

Langevin announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection after 11 terms in office.

Langevin is the first quadriplegic ever to be elected to Congress. He spoke of the moment his life changed forever when he was a teenager. A police officer accidentally fired a gun in the locker room, then the bullet ricocheted off one of the lockers and lodged in his neck.

In the wake of the accident, Langevin said it was the community that was there for him when he needed it most, along with his family. It’s what inspired him to run for Congress, as a way of giving back.

“Although I will no longer be in Congress come the beginning of next year, I am not going away. I am just coming home,” Langevin added. “I love my state. I love the people that live there, so most of all, I want to say thank you to Rhode Island for the opportunity to serve the community which has given me so much. I will always cherish the time that I was blessed to represent you.”

Langevin said he woke up every day with one goal in mind: “giving good public service to the people of Rhode Island.”

Langevin will be succeeded by Seth Magaziner.