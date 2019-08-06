Cicilline urging Congress to take action after 2 mass shootings

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the wake of this weekend’s two mass shootings, Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is calling on his colleagues in Congress to take immediate action.

A mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas left 22 people dead and dozens injured Saturday. Hours later, nine more people were killed, when a 19-year-old opened fire in Dayton, Ohio.

Monday, President Donald Trump addressed the weekend of violence, saying everyone “must condemn bigotry, racism and white supremacy.”

Cicilline is now calling on members of Congress to end their August recess and return for an emergency session. He says the Senate needs to pass two pieces of legislation that would close significant loopholes in the background check system. Cicilline said the House passed those bills back in February.

Congress should cancel its August recess so that the Senate can bring up the bills that the House has already passed, and so the House can consider additional measures to address this crisis, including the Assault Weapons Ban, which I introduced earlier this year. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) August 4, 2019

Cicilline also said the House should reconvene to work on new gun safety legislation.

“People are not safe in schools, and in movie theaters, and in places of worship. We have a serious gun violence epidemic in this country,” he said.

Cicilline also denied President Trump’s claim there is a connection between violent video games and mass shootings.

“Video games exist in places all over the world, and no one has a gun violence epidemic like America,” he said. “It is because it is too easy to get your hands on a gun.”

Kids around the world play Call of Duty and Fortnite. But it’s only here that we see so many mass shootings.



Video games are not the issue, folks. pic.twitter.com/st1D6p8Cpn — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) August 5, 2019

In Woonsocket, there was a push Monday night to protect Second Amendment rights.

During a Woonsocket City Council meeting, former Councilman Richard Fagnant urged city leaders to make Woonsocket a “Second Amendment “Sanctuary,” meaning the constitutional right to bear arms won’t be infringed in their city regardless of what gun-related bills the General Assembly passes in the future.

The Woonsocket City Council didn’t take up the resolution Monday night, but residents still spoke up in light of the recent shootings.

“We are not talking about circumventing state laws. We are not asking for less regulations. As a city resolution, we are simply asking you to make a public statement showing your support of the Second Amendment of the Constitution,” one resident said.

“States such as Texas and Ohio have very lax gun laws and this weekend proves they don’t work,” another resident added.

Fagnant’s discussion on the sanctuary status was cut short by the council, due to a technicality. Fagnant said he plans to push for the resolution once again during the council’s September meeting.