Cicilline traveling to Ukraine amid war tensions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Congressman David Cicilline is traveling to Ukraine along with a group of colleagues amid escalating tensions between western nations and Russia over the possibility Vladimir Putin will order an invasion of the country.

Cicilline departed Tuesday as part of a bipartisan group led by Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on which Cicilline serves. The lawmakers are traveling first to Brussels, Belgium, and then to Kyiv, Ukraine.

“In Brussels, the delegation will meet with representatives from NATO, the EU, and NATO and EU member states to discuss the security situation in Eastern Europe and the buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine’s border and in Belarus,” according to a statement from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

“In Kyiv, the delegation will meet with senior Ukrainian officials to discuss the security situation and reinforce U.S. support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

Cicilline’s office declined to comment on the trip.