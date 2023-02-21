PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In a bombshell announcement that will shake up Rhode Island politics, Congressman David Cicilline announced Tuesday morning he is becoming the next president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, leaving the U.S. House after over a decade.

Cicilline, first elected in 2010, said he will step down effective June 1. His staff will continue to operate district offices for the 1st Congressional District until a new representative is chosen in a special election. The rare open seat is likely to draw a host of candidates in the heavily’s Democratic-leaning district.

Coming in the wake of then-Congressman Jim Langevin’s surprise retirement a year ago, Cicilline’s decision means Rhode Island soon will be represented by two of the most junior members of the House.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime,” Cicilline, 61, said in a statement. “As president and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”

The foundation’s longtime CEO, Neil Steinberg, announced his intention to retire last year, and a search committee has been vetting potential candidates since then. The job has become one of the most prominent in Rhode Island public life during Steinberg’s tenure, and it also paid over $1 million a year as of 2019, according to IRS filings.

“I am thrilled with the choice of Representative Cicilline as the next president and CEO of the Foundation, having seen first-hand — over many years — his commitment to a better Rhode Island,” Steinberg said in a statement. “He has the experience, the skills, the passion and the network to ably lead the Foundation.”

Cicilline has been one of the most successful Rhode Island politicians of his generation, moving from the General Assembly to become Providence’s first openly gay mayor, then representing the 1st District in the House for the last 12 years.

After a rocky first term as he faced criticism over his responsibility for Providence’s financial distress just after his departure, Cicilline steadily rebuilt his political standing and won re-election easily in recent campaigns. But he returned to minority status last month when Republicans took control of the House.

Political observers quickly began floating a long list of names of potential candidates in the 1st District, which covers the eastern half of Rhode Island, stretching from Woonsocket down to Newport. They included Attorney General Peter Neronha, former gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes, Obama administration official Gabe Amo, R.I. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dawn Euer and state Rep. Katherine Kazarian, but a host of others are likely to take a look at the race.

The first Democrat to publicly express interest was Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera. “Over the coming days, I will be speaking with my friends, family, and colleagues about my future and the need for Rhode Island to continue to have a strong, bold, Democratic voice in DC,” she said in a statement.

“I expect a very crowded Democratic primary field,” said 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming. “It’s not very often in Rhode Island a congressional seat opens up, and I think a lot of Democrats are going to really taking a strong look at this and decide if it’s feasible for them to run.”

“It’s going to be a special election and special Democratic primary, so it’s going to be about name recognition and raising a lot of money to get the voters out,” he said.

The timing of the special election remains in flux. Secretary of State Gregg Amore spokesperson Faith Chybowski said the R.I. Department of State and the R.I. Board of Elections would start the process once “requested by the governor.”

More to come.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook