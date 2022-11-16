PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rep. David Cicilline is urging the Department of Justice to investigate the business practices of the world’s largest concert promoter and ticket provider.

Cicilline said the 2010 merger of LiveNation and Ticketmaster should have never been allowed in the first place.

“It’s no secret that LiveNation-Ticketmaster is an unchecked monopoly,” he wrote in a social media post. “Ticketmaster’s excessive wait times and fees are completely unacceptable … and are part of a larger problem.”

Cicilline’s call to action is in direct response to Tuesday’s presale debacle for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on Tuesday, which left countless “Swifties” empty-handed and extremely frustrated.

In a social media post, Ticketmaster blamed the “historically unprecedented demand” for the difficulties fans faced while trying to log in and buy their tickets.

Ticketmaster assured that “hundreds of thousands of tickets” have already been sold for each of Swift’s 52 scheduled shows. The ticket provider claims that its presale system is set up to prevent scalpers and bots from scooping up tickets meant for fans.

But Cicilline argues both LiveNation and Ticketmaster are purposefully jacking up prices and strangling competition.

Cicilline is one of several lawmakers to demand the Department of Justice revisit the LiveNation-Ticketmaster merger.