Cicilline part of historic walk to deliver Trump impeachment article to Senate

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Rep. David Cicilline was one of several lawmakers to deliver the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the U.S. Senate.

Trump was impeached by the U.S. House earlier this month, just days before President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

Cicilline co-authored the impeachment article against Trump with Reps. Tim Lieu and Jamie Raskin in response to the violent attack of the Capitol.

The Rhode Island congressman was also one of nine lawmakers tapped to oversee the impeachment trial in the Senate.

Late Monday, he and the eight others marched the across the Capitol to deliver the charge of “incitement of insurrection” against the former president to the Senate chambers.

Just transferred the Article of Impeachment to the US Senate. pic.twitter.com/TCYHOmwoVJ — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 26, 2021

The Senate trial is scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8. Trump is not only the first president to be impeached twice by the House, he is also the first former president to face an impeachment trial.