Cicilline on Trump’s impeachment: ‘Our republic is stronger today than it was one week ago’

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust on Capitol Hill in a Wednesday, July 29, 2020 file photo, in Washington. Two of Facebook’s toughest critics on Capitol Hill, Jayapal and David Cicilline of Rhode Island, have urged the social media platform to get serious about misinformation, voter suppression and hate speech ahead of the 2020 election. In a letter sent Sunday, Sept. 27, U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and David Cicilline of Rhode Island demanded that Facebook immediately remove pages or groups spreading misleading information about voting and posts encouraging people to bring guns to polling places. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time, and it’s something Rep. David Cicilline has been waiting for since he was forced to hide in his office during last week’s violent attack on the Capitol.

“Hundreds of domestic terrorists stormed the citadel of our democracy in an attempt to stop the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next,” he wrote in a statement following the vote. “They have failed.”

Cicilline, who has led the charge to remove Trump from office, said “a strong, bipartisan majority of the U.S. House took the first step towards holding the president accountable for leading this failed coup.”

“Make no mistake, we have upheld our responsibility to protect the United States from all enemies, both foreign and domestic,” he continued. “Our republic is stronger today than it was one week ago.”

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice by the U.S. House.

The earliest the U.S. Senate can start an impeachment trial is next Tuesday, the day before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. If convicted by the Senate, Trump would be barred from running again in future presidential elections.

Cicilline was one of nine lawmakers tapped to manage the impeachment trial in the Senate.

Rep. Jim Langevin also voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment, saying while he did not make the decision lightly, he had to fulfill his duty “to support and defend the Constitution ‘against all enemies foreign and domestic.'”

“With his actions and rhetoric, Trump threatened our Constitution,” Langevin said. “This is yet another solemn day for America, but this is the necessary course of action on the heels of President Trump’s reprehensible behavior, which is contrary to honesty, integrity, and the American way. I now urge my Senate colleagues to honor their oaths and remove him once and for all.”