Cicilline leads charge to invoke 25th Amendment and remove Trump

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is one of several lawmakers pushing for the removal of President Donald Trump from office after he urged his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol building Tuesday.

Cicilline, a Democrat who has staunchly opposed Trump and voted to impeach him last year, teamed up with several of his colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee to write a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment.

NEW: I am sending a letter with @RepTedLieu and our colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee, calling on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office after today’s events. pic.twitter.com/5VK8DLTLn4 — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 7, 2021

“The world watched aghast as insurrectionists, who had been egged on by the President, threatened the safety of elected officials and staff and destroyed public property as they stormed and occupied both the House and Senate chambers bringing our democracy to a halt,” the letter reads. “At one point, the insurrectionists even removed an American flag flying at the Capitol and replaced it with a Trump flag.”

The 25th Amendment would give Pence the power to begin the process of removing Trump from power, even though the outgoing president only has 14 days until Joe Biden succeeds him.

“Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides the Vice President and a majority of sitting Cabinet secretaries with the authority to determine a president as unfit if he ‘is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,'” the letter continues. “President Trump’s willingness to incite violence and social unrest to overturn the election results by force clearly meet this standard. So too are his recent Tweets, which Twitter has since deleted, saying the election was ‘stolen’ and that today’s riots ‘are the things and events that happen.'”

In a tweet, Cicilline said if Pence doesn’t invoke the 25th Amendment, then Congress should vote to impeach the president. He also called for Trump’s conviction.

