Cicilline: Gun safety bills would close background check loopholes nationwide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In an effort to improve gun safety nationwide, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed two bills that aim to expand background checks on all commercial firearm sales.

Rep. David Cicilline said the bills are especially important because they will close several background check loopholes.

“We know background checks work,” he explained. “The problem is that under the current system, background checks are not required across the board.”

Cicilline said one of the bills requires background checks for all gun sales or transfers. The other would close what’s known as the “Charleston loophole,” which allows some licensed gun sales before a background check is completed.

“Right now more than one out of every five guns that are acquired, are acquired without a background check,” Cicilline said.

Pistol instructor and President of the Federated Rhode Island Sportsman’s club Brenda Jacob said Rhode Island’s gun laws are already balanced, and both bills are simply unnecessary.

“I know our background checks work, I feel like it is working already in this state,” Jacob said. “I would like to see enforcement of the current laws.”

Cicilline said while Rhode Island’s gun laws are already strong, they’re not enough.

“Unless you have this as a national policy, someone who comes from a state who doesn’t have the same quality gun laws can get a gun in that state and bring it into Rhode Island,” Cicilline explained. “Part of the solution is they have to be applied across the country and that’s why national gun laws are so important.”

Both bills now head to the U.S. Senate for consideration. The last time gun controls legislation made it this far, Senate Republicans blocked it, but Senate Democrats anticipate bipartisan support this time around.