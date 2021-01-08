Cicilline drafts impeachment article against Trump, which will be introduced Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though the president only has 12 days left in office, Congressman David Cicilline believes President Donald Trump should be impeached, saying Trump incited riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.

Cicilline has co-authored an article of impeachment, which he and two of his colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee plan to bring before Congress on Monday. The article calls for Trump to be impeached “for incitement of insurrection.”

“This was an effort to undermine our democracy by stopping the Electoral College,” Cicilline told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “It was a coup to try to keep President Trump in power, and we just can’t simply say, ‘You know what? Let’s just wait 12 days, he’ll be gone.'”

Cicilline was among the first lawmakers to call for Trump’s removal from office following the deadly siege on the Capitol.

He also led the charge in urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would’ve deemed Trump unfit to serve the remainder of his term.

Since Pence didn’t do so, Cicilline said it’s now up to Congress to do what he believes is best for the country.

“You know, you propagate this lie long enough and you create the impression in people that, in fact the election was stolen, and violence ensued,” Cicilline said.

With the Senate under GOP control until Inauguration Day, it’s unclear whether the House will actually get to vote on whether to impeach Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement Friday that said if Trump does not resign, she’s prepared to move forward with a second round of impeachment proceedings.

“With great respect, our deliberations will continue,” Pelosi said.