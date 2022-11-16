PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rep. David Cicilline is looking to prevent former President Donald Trump from ever holding office again.

In a letter sent to House Democrats Tuesday night, Cicilline said he’s drafting legislation that would bar Trump from serving as the country’s president.

Cicilline said Trump “forfeited his right to ever hold federal office again” because of his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The congressman circulated the letter the same night Trump launched his 2024 campaign for president.

The legislation would include language from the Fourteenth Amendment, according to Cicilline, which states: “No person shall … hold any office, civil or military, under the United States … who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

“This language in our Constitution clearly intended to bar insurrectionists from holding high office in the United States,” Cicilline wrote, citing “the proof demonstrated through the January 6th Committee hearings and 2021 impeachment trial.”

Cicilline is also soliciting co-sponsors for his legislation. It’s unclear when he plans on introducing the bill.