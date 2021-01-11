Cicilline confident Trump will be impeached as his presidency wanes, says ‘we have the votes’

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — With nine days left before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, Rep. David Cicilline says he has the votes in the U.S. House of Representatives to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Cicilline, who’s been leading the charge to remove Trump from office, unveiled his article of impeachment against Trump Monday alongside co-authors Reps. Tim Lieu and Jamie Raskin. The article of impeachment was drafted in response to last week’s violent attack of the U.S. Capitol.

Right now, Cicilline said the impeachment article has 213 co-sponsors.

“We now have the votes to impeach,” Cicilline wrote in a Twitter post.

Here is the article of impeachment I just introduced, along with 213 colleagues, against President Trump for Incitement of Insurrection.



Most important of all, I can report that we now have the votes to impeach. pic.twitter.com/RaJIjzQSvm — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 11, 2021

The lawmakers believe Trump is unfit for office after he encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol, which forced lawmakers into lockdown as they were attempting to certify the Electoral College votes. If he were to be impeached, it would be specifically for “incitement of insurrection.”

Cicilline wrote an op-ed in the New York Times explaining the article of impeachment, in which he states Trump “grows more and more desperate. We should not allow him to menace the security of our country for a second longer.”

“This impeachment charge is meant to defend the integrity of the republic,” Cicilline wrote. “Both Democratic and Republican members of Congress must attend to the duties of their oath. Failing to act would set an irresponsibly dangerous precedent for future presidents who are about to leave office.”

Meanwhile, Cicilline’s office confirms the congressman has been receiving death threats because of his leading role in the impeachment process. The specifics of the threats remain unclear, but Cicilline’s office said they have been reported to the Capitol Police.

If Trump were to be impeached prior to leaving office on Jan. 20, it would be the first time in the nation’s history a president was impeached twice by the U.S. House.

The House is set to vote on the article of impeachment on Jan. 13.