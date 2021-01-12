Cicilline among lawmakers tapped to manage impeachment proceedings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rep. David Cicilline, who’s been leading the charge to remove President Donald Trump from office, is one of nine lawmakers chosen to oversee the impeachment trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the impeachment managers Tuesday night saying, “It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the president’s impeachment and removal.”

Cicilline, co-authored the article impeachment against Trump with Reps. Tim Lieu and Jamie Raskin, who were also named impeachment managers. The article of impeachment was drafted in response to last week’s violent attack of the U.S. Capitol.

The lawmakers believe Trump is unfit for office after he encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol, which forced lawmakers into lockdown as they were attempting to certify the Electoral College votes. If he were to be impeached, it would be specifically for “incitement of insurrection.”

Cicilline said he is humbled to be chosen as an impeachment manager.

“The president is a clear and present danger to our republic. We will hold him accountable,” he said in a statement.

I am humbled that Speaker Pelosi has asked me to serve as an impeachment manager when we try Donald Trump before the United States Senate.



The President is a clear and present danger to our republic. We will hold him accountable. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 13, 2021

The U.S. House is set to vote on the article of impeachment on Wednesday. If Trump were to be impeached prior to leaving office on Jan. 20, it would be the first time in the nation’s history a president was impeached twice by the House.

Other impeachment managers include Reps. Diana DeGette, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Stacey Plaskett, Joe Neguse and Madeleine Dean.