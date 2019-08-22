Chafee may run for president again in 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If at first you don’t succeed, switch parties.

Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee confirmed Thursday he is considering a 2020 run for president as the Libertarian Party nominee, following a long-shot bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination that ended after a widely panned debate performance on CNN.

Chafee’s flirtation with another run was first reported by The Daily Beast. The article “is accurate about my involvement with the LP at this stage in time,” Chafee told WPRI 12 in a text message.

“I’m very motivated as an anti-war American, and also by the deficit,” Chafee told The Daily Beast. “Those are two big issues that, if the Libertarian convention next summer thinks that someone with a long record on those issues … if I fit that, then yes, I’d be open to that.”

Chafee, son of the revered late Republican governor and senator John Chafee, has had a colorful political history in Rhode Island.

He inherited his father’s Senate seat in 1999 as a member of the GOP, but lost his 2006 re-election race to Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse. Four years later, he was elected to a single term as governor as an independent. During his third year as governor he joined the Democratic Party, and was still a member when he ran for president.

Chafee revealed earlier this year he had joined the Libertarian Party.

