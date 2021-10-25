Boston mayoral hopefuls to face off in last televised debate

BOSTON (AP) — Boston mayoral hopefuls Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George face off Monday night in the final debate of a campaign that will for the first time end with a woman and person of color being elected to the top political office in the city.

The debate comes as Bostonians have already begun casting their ballots at early voting locations across the city.

The debate could give Essaibi George her last best chance to appeal to voters who have yet to make up their mind. Wu has led the race in recent polls.

Boston has only elected white men as mayor.