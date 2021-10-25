Boston mayoral hopefuls to face off in last televised debate

Politics

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston mayoral hopefuls Annissa Essaibi George (left) and Michelle Wu (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston mayoral hopefuls Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George face off Monday night in the final debate of a campaign that will for the first time end with a woman and person of color being elected to the top political office in the city.

The debate comes as Bostonians have already begun casting their ballots at early voting locations across the city.

The debate could give Essaibi George her last best chance to appeal to voters who have yet to make up their mind. Wu has led the race in recent polls.

Boston has only elected white men as mayor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com