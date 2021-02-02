Bond referendum in RI special election would invest in clean beaches, parks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has another statewide election this March and Question 2 is asking residents to approve or deny a bond item that directly relates to the state’s waterways and state beaches.

In a virtual press conference Tuesday, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and a group of state environmental and labor leaders showed their support for the deal.

“Later this month, every household will be receiving a voter guide on each of the bond questions,” Gorbea said. “You’re going to be able to choose if you want to vote from home using a mail ballot, early in person, or you can vote at the polls on March 2.”

Question 2, also known as the 2021 Beach, Clean Water and Green Bond, will be a $75 million investment if passed.

The question will give voters the opportunity to approve major investments in clean water, state beaches and parks, outdoor recreation, farmland and community efforts for climate change.



R.I. Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit called it a “generation investment.”

Other state leaders said it’s important not only for recreation, but will also help other industries as well.



“This bond, when it is passed, will fund projects that will create hundreds and hundreds of jobs,” General Treasurer of Rhode Island Seth Magaziner said. “It will make our state more competitive by improving our natural environment which will help our tourism and hospitality industry, help our food and agricultural sector.”

