Bloomberg to make campaign stop in RI on Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is holding a campaign event in Providence on Wednesday, according to an email his campaign sent to supporters.

The former New York City mayor — who has been rising in the national polls based on an unusual, TV-heavy strategy that skips the early states — has scheduled a 9:45 a.m. event at an undisclosed location downtown.

“Mike will share why he is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump in November and unite the country,” the campaign said on a page where voters can RSVP.

Few presidential hopefuls have visited Rhode Island this cycle, though Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg both held fundraisers here last fall. (Bloomberg is not accepting donations, using his personal fortune to fund his bid.) Bloomberg has made a point of visiting states that are often overlooked during the primary process.

A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Bloomberg ally who has yet to endorse a presidential candidate, declined to comment on whether she will join him at the event. The two have been political allies for years, and Raimondo offered a supportive statement at his campaign’s request when he started running last November, though not a formal endorsement.

Former Raimondo aides Gabe Amo and David Allard are among those currently working for Bloomberg’s campaign.

Raimondo isn’t the only leading Rhode Island Democrat who has expressed openness to a Bloomberg bid. A year ago, U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers he was intrigued by the idea.

“He brings so much money and power and clout into this that he could basically completely self-fund, and he’s also in a position to fend off the Republican attack and smear machine,” Whitehouse said at the time. He added, “I don’t necessarily agree with him on all his positions, but I’ve got to admire him on the work he’s done on climate and on guns.”

Whitehouse was more circumspect when Bloomberg actually announced months later, saying only, “Like any candidate, he’s entitled to the chance to share his ideas with the electorate.”

The Rhode Island presidential primary isn’t until April 28, but Massachusetts votes on Super Tuesday, which is March 3.

