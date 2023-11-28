PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who was once a prominent Black Lives Matter Rhode Island activist has publicly announced he is backing Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Mark Fisher, a former Democrat turned Independent who now lives in Maryland, explained his reasoning during a live interview earlier this month on Fox News.

“We’re not stupid,” Fisher said. “We understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not and it’s obvious that the Democratic party is not for us.”

“A lot of people are misinformed,” he continued. “They don’t really understand because they don’t educate themselves on Donald Trump as a person and his history.”

Fisher, who was introduced as the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, went on to say that he personally “loves the man,” referring to the former president.

“How could you not like a real man?” he questioned. “How could you not relate to someone like that?”

Fisher also described President Joe Biden as a “deep disappointment,” adding that he feels many Black Americans are starting to change course when it comes to their political affiliation.

“I feel like the tide is starting to turn,” Fisher said. “I feel like a lot of Black people are starting to pivot off of that Democratic plantation. For so long, we’ve been slaves to that party. Actually, we’ve been mental slaves afraid to get off of that plantation.”

Fisher’s endorsement of Trump has been met with outage from other advocates in the Ocean State, including Black Lives Matter Rhode Island founder Gary Dantzler.

Dantzler said he’s “disgusted” by Fisher’s remarks, which he described as being a major setback for everything the Black Lives Matter movement stands for.

“You have good, you have bad and you have evil,” he said. “Mark Fisher says he represents Black Lives Matter, but he does not represent Black Lives Matter.”

Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee‘s Harrison Tuttle also condemned Fisher’s decision.

Though Fisher “has never been affiliated” with BLM RI PAC, Tuttle said his perspectives don’t align with the state’s collective standpoint.

“Recently, we celebrated a milestone with the election of the first black Democrat, Gabe Amo, to Congress, garnering overwhelming support from the Democratic party,” he said in a statement. “BLM RI PAC continues its unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights of Black and Brown individuals in Rhode Island, actively promoting inclusivity and justice.”

Meanwhile, Republican Party of Rhode Island chairman Joe Powers described Fisher’s endorsement as a “major win.”

“It’s good to hear that we have compatriots who are looking to the Republicans as an answer,” Powers said. “It’s refreshing to hear that you have people who would not normally go that way, actually come to the realization that it’s the smart move — it makes sense to be a Republican in Rhode Island.”

12 News reached out to Fisher regarding his remarks but were unable to get in touch with him.