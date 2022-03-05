PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Legislation proposed by a state lawmaker in Rhode Island seeks to eliminate the use and sale of gas-powered leaf blowers.

State Sen. Sam Zurier, D-Providence, said the idea for the bill came from a constituent who mentioned that a similar law was enacted in California, adding that similar bans are now in place in several cities across the country, including Washington, D.C.

Zurier cited an article from The Atlantic which highlights two main issues with the use of gas-powered leaf blowers: they produce a large amount of air pollution and can damage the hearing of those operating the machines.

The legislation would ban the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers starting July 1, 2023, and their use starting July 1, 2024.

Zurier said a hearing will be held in the coming weeks to give the public a chance to weigh in on the proposal. He noted that the public’s response could lead to changes in the bill, or even the decision not to advance it further.

“I believe that some form of phase-out of these 2-stroke gasoline engines is necessary to implement the Act on Climate enacted last year, and that the economics of switching over to battery-powered leaf blowers is affordable for the industry and for consumers,” Zurier said in a statement.

He said his “back of the envelope” calculation showed the increased equipment cost would amount to roughly $1 per lawn. Zurier invited industry representatives to submit their own calculations for what they believe it would cost to switch from gasoline to battery-powered blowers.

Rui Felix, the owner of New England Snow Management in Cumberland, told 12 News the bill would hurt small businesses and potentially cause them to lose clients if prices were to increase.

“Many people already don’t want to use landscapers as it is,” Felix said. “Many don’t want to pay for the work landscapers do.”

The technology is available for residential use of battery-powered equipment, according to Felix, but it’s not yet feasible for commercial applications.

“I’m all for helping the environment, don’t get me wrong, but I just don’t think the technology is there for commercial use of battery-operated equipment,” he said.

Felix questioned why only leaf blowers are being targeted, saying other equipment like lawnmowers and chainsaws use similar engines and emit the same amount of air pollution.

He also said the health risks are similar as well, which is why his employees wear protective gear while operating that equipment.