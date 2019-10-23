Bill would ban derogatory use of B-word in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Massachusetts lawmaker has proposed a bill that is gaining some national attention.

State Rep. Daniel Hunt’s bill would make saying the “B-word” in a derogatory way a crime that would result in a fine or jail time.

The bill – which had a hearing on Beacon Hill Tuesday – reads:

(c) A person who uses the word “bitch” directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person in violation of this section, and shall be subject to the penalties provided in subsections (a) and (b). A violation of this subsection may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident.

Several people criticized Hunt – a Suffolk County Democrat – who said he proposed the bill at the request of a constituent.

The Massachusetts Republican party tweeted, “Beacon Hill Democrats like @repdanhunt are fearlessly taking on the biggest problems facing the commonwealth.”