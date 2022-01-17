Bill would allow adoption of younger sibling, uncle or aunt

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would let individuals adopt a younger brother, sister, uncle or aunt has been approved by the Massachusetts Senate.

Currently, Massachusetts is one of only two states that prohibits adoption by close relatives.

Supporters say the legislation would let families stay together ensuring a stable home environment — a necessary component for development as well as physical and emotional health.

Bill sponsor state Sen. Joan Lovely, a Salem Democrat, said the legislation will better support residents across Massachusetts who love and care for another.

The bill now moves on to the Massachusetts House.