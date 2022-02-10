PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers have given restaurants the green light to permanently sell beer, wine and mixed drinks with takeout food orders.

The R.I. House approved legislation Thursday that eliminates the March 1 sunset date of the current law, which was implemented to help restaurants weather the pandemic. This comes just days after the R.I. Senate voted in favor of its companion bill.

The bill now heads to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk for his signature.

The legislation would allow Class B liquor license holders to sell up to two bottles of wine, 144 ounces of beer and mixed drinks in original, factory-sealed containers with takeout orders.

It would also allow 144 ounces of draft beer or 72 ounces of mixed drinks to be sold in growlers, bottles or other sealed containers.

The bill, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Hanna Gallo, excludes delivery orders.

“Our restaurant industry includes so many treasured small businesses that make Rhode Island the special place that is. They need every available tool to survive the pandemic,” Gallo said. “Take-out drinks have helped them stay afloat, bring in a little more revenue, and keep paying their employees and supporting our economy.”

“Restaurants and consumers have shown that takeout drinks can be handled very responsibly, so we have every reason to make them a permanent feature of our state’s restaurant scene,” she continued.

Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski, who sponsored the recently approved companion bill in the R.I. House, called it a “common-sense approach to continue helping the hospitality industry recover from their devastating economic losses as well as allowing consumers an even greater option of products they can bring home from their favorite establishments.”

The R.I. General Assembly also approved legislation that would allow restaurants to continue to offer outdoor dining without being penalized for not following the municipal ordinances or zoning requirements necessary to do so.

The bill extends the moratorium to April 1, 2023, giving restaurants more time to go through the proper channels to make some of their outdoor dining accommodations permanent if they so choose.

“Our restaurants, when faced with a historic health and economic crisis, responded by creatively adapting to the circumstances, investing thousands of dollars to make their establishments safe for their guests,” Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, the bill’s sponsor said. “Rhode Island’s embrace of outdoor dining was an unexpected bright spot during the pandemic and it showed us a viable way to enhance our already spectacular and world-renowned restaurant industry.”

“This bill is a win for our restaurants, our consumers and our communities as a whole and I am looking forward to continue dining outside with my family and friends as the warm weather returns to Rhode Island,” she continued. “I also encourage our municipalities to take a hard look at their zoning laws because I believe outdoor dining is here to stay.”