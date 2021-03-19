Bill seeks to ban sale of foie gras in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers have introduced legislation seeking to prohibit the sale of foie gras in the state, citing animal cruelty concerns.

The bill introduced by state Sen. Alana DiMario, D-North Kingstown, and state Rep. Brandon Potter, D-Cranston, was heard Wednesday in the Senate Committee on Environment and Agriculture.

Foie gras, or “fatty liver” is made by force-feeding ducks or geese through sticking a tube down their throat, which causes their livers to “swell up to ten times their normal size,” according to the DiMario and Potter. The lawmakers say the birds often suffer injuries or die as a result of the process.

“Foie gras is a cruel and unnecessary product that’s reputation as a ‘delicacy’ belies the brutality of its production,” DiMario said in a news release.

“Rhode Island has a long history of supporting animal rights and fighting animal abuse, and as more people realize just exactly where this menu item comes from, I have no doubt they will support ending the sale and production of such a cruel product,” Potter added.

If the bill is approved, Rhode Island would join New York, California and several countries in banning the sale of foie gras.