Bill requiring Narcan in RI schools signed into law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to combat the ongoing opioid crisis, Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed into law a bill requiring overdose reversal medication to be in every public and private school facility in the state.

Under the law, any school nurse, teacher or other personnel who use an “opioid antagonist” such as Narcan will be protected from civil and criminal liability.

“No one can deny any longer that the opioid crisis is affecting every aspect of our society, even within our schools,” state Sen. Valerie Lawson said. “This bill will protect staff, visitors and even students if the worst should occur and someone begins overdosing in a school setting.”

“I wish this bill was not necessary,” she added, “but unfortunately, it is and we needed to pass this bill to save lives.”

Lawson, D-East Providence, sponsored the legislation along with state Rep. Joe Serodio, D-East Providence.