PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers are taking up a bill looking to regulate the use of automated license plate readers across the state.

The bill would give officials the right to acquire and use the license plate readers, which have already been in use in a handful of communities, but also note what data can be collected and the ways it can be used.

According to the bill, the cameras can only be used to identify a stolen vehicle, vehicles associated with a wanted, missing or endangered person, a vehicle registered as a match with the national crime information center, and any vehicle associated with a suspect in an ongoing or active investigation of a violent felony or domestic violence offense.

They shouldn’t be used for photographs, recording or producing images of occupants inside vehicles, pedestrians, or other parts of the vehicle not in relation to the rear bumper or license plate.

The bill would also require a public log of its use by law enforcement.

If the bill passes, Attorney General Peter Neronha will also have the appropriate power to take legal action against any agency that violates the law.