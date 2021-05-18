Bill increasing RI’s minimum wage to $15 by 2025 heads to McKee’s desk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. General Assembly approved legislation Tuesday that would raise the minimum wage to $15 over a four-year period, sending it to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk for his signature.

Under the bill, the minimum wage would increase to $12.25 on Jan. 1, 2022, then to $13 in 2023 and $14 in 2024 before arriving at $15 in 2025.

Right now, the minimum wage in Rhode Island is $11.50.

Rep. David Bennett, one of the bill’s sponsors, said the legislation is “a long time coming.”

“At last, Rhode Island is on the path toward breaking the cycle of poverty for those at the bottom of the wage spectrum,” Bennett said. “Minimum wage has not kept pace with inflation over the decades, and our neighboring states have already taken this step toward making it closer to a living wage.”

McKee has previously expressed support for the legislation. He said during his weekly briefing Tuesday he looks forward to signing it into law.

The governor is scheduled to sign the bill during a ceremony outside the State House at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The last time minimum wage increase in Rhode Island was on Oct. 1, 2020.