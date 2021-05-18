Biden to land at RI’s Quonset Airport Wednesday for Coast Guard speech

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island will see its first visit by a sitting president in more than six years on Wednesday, but the commander-in-chief won’t be spending much time in the Ocean State.

Air Force One is expected to land at Quonset State Airport in North Kingstown midmorning on Wednesday. President Biden will head from there to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, to give a commencement speech.

The White House has released few details about the trip, and it remains unclear whether Rhode Island dignitaries will greet Biden at the airport before he heads to Connecticut. His stop in the state will come just two weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris spent a day in Rhode Island discussing small businesses alongside Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat who was one of Biden’s earliest supporters in Rhode Island, told reporters Tuesday he had little to share about the president’s plans.

“He might be in the state, he might not be in the state,” McKee said, smiling. The governor added, “I don’t know, and if I did know I think you’d have to shoot me, I think, to get the information with all the security that goes on.”

Before Wednesday, Biden’s most recent visit to Rhode Island was in the fall of 2019, when he held a fundraiser for his presidential campaign at a private home in Providence.

Biden’s predecessor — Donald Trump — never visited Rhode Island during his four years in the White House, but he did hold a campaign rally in Warwick as a candidate in 2016.

The last time a sitting president visited Rhode Island was in October 2014, when President Obama landed at T.F. Green Airport. That trip included campaign stops with Raimondo, a fellow Democrat who was then seeking her first term as governor. Obama had also visited the state in the fall of 2010, when then-gubernatorial nominee Frank Caprio made his infamous “shove it” comment.

The last president to fly into Quonset Airport was Obama’s predecessor, George W. Bush, who landed there before making a speech at the Naval War College in Newport touting his Iraq strategy. Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush also visited Rhode Island during their presidencies.

Debra Mulligan, a history professor at Roger Williams University, said Rhode Island sees relatively few visits from presidents in part due to its small size — with only four Electoral College votes — and its reliable support for Democratic nominees in recent decades.

“It really does depend on personal and political reasons why a president would come,” she said.

Still, Mulligan noted Rhode Island has seen visits from most presidents over the last century, dating back to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s time in office from 1933 to 1945. A high point for the state was in the 1950s and ’60s, when Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy both stayed in Newport regularly during the summer.

“I do think that presidents will come when they feel the need because there’s some sort of connection to the state – whether it be political, economic, or it could be a personal reason – they know people here, they have relatives, friends, what have you,” she said.

Quonset is excited to welcome @POTUS to the Business Park tomorrow! President Biden is one of many presidents who have visited Quonset or the former Quonset Naval Air Station. Follow along for more pictures of #PresidentsAtQuonset. https://t.co/6o1dJNfN3A — Quonset (@QuonsetRI) May 18, 2021

President Eisenhower vacationed in #Newport in 1956, and he is pictured here about to board Air Force One at the former Quonset Naval Air Station to fly back to Washington DC. #PresidentsAtQuonset pic.twitter.com/Gu11mzWbja — Quonset (@QuonsetRI) May 18, 2021