Biden set to visit RI for fundraiser next month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to visit Rhode Island next month to hold a fundraiser for his Democratic presidential campaign, WPRI 12 has learned.

Biden is scheduled to raise money at the East Side home of real estate investors Sally Lapides and Art Solomon on Nov. 25, according to two people familiar with the event.

Bill Russo, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, declined to comment. Solomon did not respond to a request for comment.

The news comes as the latest quarterly reports show Biden lagging his rivals in cash on hand. Analysts have said his campaign’s reliance on big-money donors, rather than small-dollar online contributions, will require Biden to continue aggressively holding donor events coast to coast.

So far this has been a relatively quiet presidential election cycle in Rhode Island.

At this point in the 2015, Democrats Hillary Clinton and Martin O’Malley had both visited the state to raise money for their primary races. This time, though, only Andrew Yang has held a fundraising event in the state. (Others — including Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard — have come to speak at Brown University.)

