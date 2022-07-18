SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — President Biden is traveling to Southeastern Massachusetts on Wednesday, 12 News has confirmed.

The White House confirmed Tuesday the president is coming to Somerset to discuss his administration’s response to climate change. Air Force One is expected to land at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick for the afternoon visit.

“The president will deliver remarks on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families,” White House officials wrote in a media advisory.

The White House is slated to provide additional details closer to the president’s arrival, but sources said Monday that Biden is expected to tour the former Brayton Point power plant and review the site’s conversion into a staging ground for wind energy projects. The coal-fired facility shut down back in 2017.

Judging by the latest air maps, POTUS flies into PVD tomorrow, then heads to Somerset. Whole area is shut down to at least drone flying between noon and 4:30. https://t.co/E4z8OR3exd pic.twitter.com/uaHngJZ8F8 — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) July 19, 2022

Biden is also expected to discuss how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make various clean-energy investments in Massachusetts, such as $2.5 billion over five years for public transportation, $63 million to expand electric vehicle charging and nearly $6 million to protect against wildfires.

A spokesperson for Congressman Jake Auchincloss, who represents Somerset, had no comment on Monday.

The news of his arrival comes at the same time The Washington Post is reporting the president is considering declaring a national climate emergency as soon as this week.

