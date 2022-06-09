PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Businesses in Rhode Island may soon be required to provide parking spots for drivers with babies and toddlers.

The Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would require parking lots with more than 100 spaces to designate parking spots for those who have children under the age of three in baby strollers.

“Everyone who has or has cared for young children knows the challenges of navigating a busy parking lot with young children in strollers. This bill is a simple fix that will help keep young children safe in busy parking lots while also offering their parents or caregivers a slight sense of stress relief while going about their daily business,” said Sen. Jonathon Acosta, sponsor of the bill.

According to the legislation, if a parking lot has between 101 and 500 parking spaces, two designated spots would be required for stroller parking. Lots with 501 to 1,000 spaces would require three designated stroller spaces.

“Although it may seem small, this legislation will enhance our residents’ quality of life while also helping to avoid tragic accidents in our state’s parking lots,” Acosta said.

Acosta is a father himself with two young kids and testified earlier this week that even everyday tasks like grocery shopping become more complicated and stressful when you have children.

“Let’s make this a parent-friendly state. Leading up to the Census, everybody was freaking out about population decline. We’re lamenting the fact that young families didn’t want to move here. And yet, we’re doing nothing to make ourselves more friendly to those people,” Acosta said.

Opponents say it should be up to the businesses to decide, not the government.

“Once we start making these laws dictating our parking spots with different groups of people, it’s a Pandora’s box that never ends,” Sen. Gordon Rogers said.

The legislation doesn’t apply to parking lots for single-family, duplex, townhouse or multifamily residences or industrial zoned properties.

The bill passed the Senate with a vote of 30-5. It now heads to the House for consideration where Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo has introduced the legislation.