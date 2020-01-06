Auchincloss outraises Mermell in 4th District race

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Newton City Councilor Jake Auchincloss kicked off his campaign to succeed Congressman Joe Kennedy III with a healthy fundraising quarter.

Auchincloss’s campaign said he raised $609,000 during the three months ended Dec. 31, leaving him with $554,000 in cash on hand.

“Strong starts are important, and I’m proud of the support our campaign has received so far – including endorsements from more than 40 Newton leaders,” Auchincloss said in a news release.

Auchincloss is one of six Democrats currently vying for the nomination to succeed Kennedy — who is retiring to challenge U.S. Sen. Ed Markey — as the 4th Congressional District’s representative. The fourth-quarter fundraising reports offer an early test of the strength of the six campaigns.

Only one of the other candidates has confirmed fundraising numbers so far: former Brookline City Councilor Jesse Mermell, whose campaign said she raised $351,000 during the quarter.

Karissa Hand, a Mermell spokesperson, said the amount surpassed the campaign’s goal and left the candidate with $236,700 in cash on hand. “Jesse and the team are confident that we are in a strong position moving forward into election year,” Hand said.

Becky Grossman, another Newton city councilor and the first candidate to jump into the race after Kennedy’s announcement, declined to share her results.

“We are putting on the final touches, so we are not prepared to release our numbers just yet,” Grossman’s campaign manager, Alex Vuskovic, told WPRI 12 in an email. “However, we’ve been amazed and humbled by the support and enthusiasm we’ve seen for our campaign so far.”

Ihssane Leckey — who entered the race as a progressive challenger when Kennedy was still running for re-election — raised about $33,000 and ended the quarter with $45,000 in cash on hand, her campaign said.

“We don’t accept money from corporate PACs, lobbyists, or developers, and are excited about the growth of our campaign,” a Leckey spokesperson said in an email. “Our fundraising strategy is based on small dollar contributions — 94% of our donations are $100 or less, and we are building momentum month by month.”

The other two candidates in the race are Dave Cavell and Alan Khazei. Their campaigns have not yet responded to inquiries about their finances.

In the U.S. Senate race, Kennedy’s campaign announced he raised over $2.4 million during the fourth quarter, finishing the year with $5.5 million in cash on hand. That significantly outpaced Markey, who took in $1.4 million, though the senator’s campaign emphasized it was his “best quarter yet.”

A third Senate candidate, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, has not announced fundraising totals.

