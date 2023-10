EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to unseat its speaker for the first time in history.

Ex-speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he won’t run again, leaving the all-important seat up for grabs.

In the above video, Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss chats with 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi about the historic vote and the search for a new speaker.