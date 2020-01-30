Attleboro mayor backs Markey; Fall River, New Bedford mayors neutral

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro’s Paul Heroux remains the only local mayor currently supporting U.S. Sen. Ed Markey for re-election in his campaign against Democratic primary challenger Congressman Joe Kennedy III.

In a news release Wednesday night, the Markey campaign trumpeted endorsements from 20 Massachusetts mayors, among them Heroux, who has backed the incumbent senator for months. (Heroux and Kennedy have a history: Heroux was running for Kennedy’s current House seat in 2012, but Kennedy’s decision to enter the race effectively ended Heroux’s campaign.)

However, the Democratic mayors of the region’s two largest cities — New Bedford’s Jon Mitchell and Fall River’s Paul Coogan — were not on the list released by the Markey campaign. (The region’s fourth mayor, newly elected Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell, is a Republican.)

“As we work to improve the lives of every resident across our Commonwealth, we are grateful to have such a strong partner at the federal level advocating for our communities,” Heroux and the other mayors endorsing Markey wrote in a letter. “We are proud to stand as ‘Mayors for Markey,’ and we hope you’ll join us in supporting Senator Markey, a progressive and visionary leader for Massachusetts, this September.”

Joining Heroux on the “Mayors for Markey” list was Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, as well as the mayors of Brockton, Easthampton, Fitchburg, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Newburyport, North Adams, Pittsfield, Quincy, Revere, Somerville, Woburn and Worcester.

