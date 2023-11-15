PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Congressman Gabe Amo took his first major vote on Tuesday night, joining a bipartisan coalition of House lawmakers who backed a short-term funding measure to keep the federal government operating past a looming shutdown deadline.

Amo and two of his fellow local House Democrats – Rhode Island’s Seth Magaziner and Massachusetts’ Bill Keating – all voted in favor of the measure. Their other local colleague, Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss, was one of two Democrats who voted “no,” in his case to protest a lack of funding for Ukraine.

In the above video, Amo talks with 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi about his vote on the funding measure, an unsuccessful GOP spending bill and the biggest surprise during his first days on the job.