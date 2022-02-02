Alexander-Scott won’t run for Congress

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former R.I. Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said Wednesday she has decided against running in the Democratic primary to succeed Congressman Jim Langevin, eliminating a potentially high-profile candidate from the field.

“It was an honor to be contacted and urged to run by so many fellow Rhode Islanders over the last few weeks,” Alexander-Scott said in a statement. “I gave serious consideration to running because I saw this as a unique opportunity to advocate for change on the national level on the issues that I have committed my career to: health, equity, and the need to give every person and every community an equal opportunity to thrive.”

“I also gave running serious consideration because diversity in representation matters,” she continued. “While a person from any background or gender could make an exemplary congressperson, we need to work to ensure that the group of people we elect is reflective of all of the communities served.”

Alexander-Scott’s announcement leaves four Democrats officially in the primary to succeed Langevin, who shocked Rhode Island politics last month when he announced he wouldn’t seek a new term. They are General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, former state Rep. Ed Pacheco, veteran political staffer Joy Fox, and Refugee Dream Center founder Omar Bah. Two Republicans — former state Rep. Bob Lancia and state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz — are also in the race so far.

Multiple other Democrats and Republicans have also said they continue to consider a run for the seat. Two other Democrats — Clay Pell, a former gubernatorial candidate, and former state Sen. Jim Sheehan — both said this week they won’t enter the race.

Alexander-Scott’s potential candidacy had surprised and intrigued observers. She has never run for elected office, but her public profile skyrocketed during the pandemic when she served as the top health official to two governors, Gina Raimondo and Dan McKee.

The timing of Langevin’s announcement coincided with Alexander-Scott’s resignation as health director, which followed months of reported tension between her and McKee over pandemic policy. She faced criticism in the last week when it emerged that her exit agreement included a three-month, $46,000-a-month consulting contract, though both she and McKee have defended the deal.