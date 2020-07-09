After SCOTUS ruling, RI lawmakers seek to protect birth control coverage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers have sponsored a bill to protect birth control coverage for women on a state level.

This comes after Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling gave employers an exemption to the “contraceptive mandate” in the Affordable Care Act.

The sponsors of the bill, Democrats Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Katherine Kazarian, tell Eyewitness News the SCOTUS ruling opens the door for Rhode Island employers to interfere with women’s’ reproductive health.

The 7-2 court ruling ends the Obama-era health care law that required employers to cover birth control at no cost.

“This is really standard and basic health care and the fact that insurance coverage for this medication is under attack is unfathomable in the year 2020,” Euer said.

The government estimated that upwards of 125,000 women would lose contraceptive coverage.

“Rhode Island is able to make its own rules around insurance coverage and access provisions around what insurance has to cover what it doesn’t have to cover,” Euer said.

The Rhode Island legislation would require employers in the state to cover all contraceptive methods.

“Their employer shouldn’t be a part of their decision to be on birth control or other medication especially ones that pertain to just their health,” Kazarian said.

SCOTUS also upheld rules by the Trump Administration to allow some employers to refuse to provide free health coverage for contraceptives on religious grounds.

“We hold today that the departments had the statutory authority to craft that exemption, as well as the contemporaneously issued moral exemption,” Justice Clarance Thomas wrote in the ruling.

When asked if Gov. Gina Raimondo would support the bill, a spokesperson said she has not reviewed it but believes all Rhode Island women should have access to safe and affordable health care.