Advocate: Eviction moratorium bill would protect bad renters

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The R.I. House of Representatives is considering a bill that would put a moratorium on evictions.

Rep. Grace Diaz, the bill’s sponsor, said the legislation would provide funding for both the tenant and the landlord, as well as create a mediation program to prevent disputes from going to court.

“It’s simple,” she explained. “Having somebody to helping you to mediate in the problem and have the resources to pay the landlord ─ and keep the person under the roof.”

But Keith Fernandes, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Coalition of Housing Providers, argues creating a mediation program will only further delay the eviction process and hurt the other tenants.

“I know a landlord that’s out $50,000 on a two-family building because both floors have stopped paying,” he said.

Fernandes said the coalition now has more than 1,000 members, and if the bill passes, he believes it will protect bad renters.

“This moratorium protects tenants that have nothing to do with COVID, absolutely nothing. They just decided to stop paying their rent,” Fernandes said.

But Diaz disagrees, adding that this is only for emergency situations.

“If somebody doesn’t want to pay because they’re breaking their rental lease or agreement, the landlord has all right to get that person out of the apartment,” she said, adding that her bill wouldn’t protect tenants in that situation.

Fernandes said he thinks the bill is poorly written because it doesn’t define what the state of emergency is.

“If there’s a flood in Warwick, is that a state of emergency … that tenants have to stop paying?” Fernades questioned.

He said the legislation also protects renters who don’t qualify for funding.

“If they don’t qualify, then there has to be a process where we need to be able to turn over the unit,” he said.

But Diaz said the bill is only being considered for the coronavirus pandemic, and not for other emergencies.

“It has nothing to do with another type of emergency, because the funding used to support this bill is only for the coronavirus relief funds,” she said.

Diaz said she is open for feedback about the bill from both landlords and renters.

A similar bill was held for further study by the R.I. Senate. It’s too early to tell whether the bill will pass in the House.