PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Bruce Selya first met Ketanji Brown Jackson in the late 1990s, he was instantly impressed.

“Her credentials were so outstanding that I put her on a very small interview list,” Selya recalled.

Jackson was fresh out of law school and was applying to work alongside Selya as a law clerk.

“She looked me right in the eye and she said, ‘judge, I want this job,'” Selya said.

Selya ultimately gave Jackson the job and she moved to Providence, even though the new gig meant the newlywed would have to live apart from her husband for about a year.

“There aren’t many young, married people who are that dedicated to professional advancement that they’d make that kind of commitment,” Selya continued. “I found that very impressive right off the bat.”

More than two decades later, Jackson has been nominated by President Joe Biden as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson mentioned Selya by name when Biden introduced her as his nominee Friday, thanking him as well as U.S. District Judge Patti Saris of Massachusetts, whom she also worked for briefly.

“She’s worked hard she deserves it … and I literally don’t think that the president could have made a better choice,” Selya said. “I think she’ll be a terrific addition to the Supreme Court.”

Selya described Jackson as thoughtful, intelligent and kind, likening her to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

“I think that, just as Ruth [Bader] Ginsberg became a larger-than-life figure … not only was she a wonderful justice of the Supreme Court, she became a national icon and deservedly,” Selya said. “I think that Ketanji has that potential.”

“She listens to what other people have to say, but makes up her own mind,” he continued. “She has a very scholarly approach toward the law … She has a very winning personality. She is kind to the people she comes in contact with and she has a certain humility that I find very attractive in people.”

Selya said he speaks to Jackson regularly and was also waiting to learn whether Biden would nominate her.

“It was a nerve-wracking time,” he said, comparing it to waiting to find out whether your child got into their top-choice college.

Jackson is replacing Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end the term this summer. She also briefly worked for Breyer as a law clerk.

She praised the retiring justice’s “civility, grace, pragmatism and generosity of spirit” during her remarks Friday.

“But please know that I could never fill your shoes,” she added.

Selya has no doubts that Jackson will be sworn in, though admitted she will be put through her paces during the confirmation process.