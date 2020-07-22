‘A house divided can’t stand’: Task force examining laws protecting officers meets for the first time

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A special legislative task force organized to discuss either amending or dismantling a law protecting police officers who abuse their power met for the first time Wednesday.

Sen. Harold Metts, chairman of the task force, tells Eyewitness News this is the first step toward meaningful change in Rhode Island for people of color.

“A house divided can’t stand, and with all the tension going on in the world, we need to get people together to talk,” Metts said.

Metts called for the creation of the task force back in June, which he said brings together people from all sides of the debate.

The Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, commonly referred to as LEOBOR, was passed in 1976 and triggers a hearing before a three-member panel if a police chief disciplines an officer for anything above a two-day suspension.

Jim Vincent, the president of the state’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), argues LEOBOR unfairly protects officers who abuse their power.

He hopes the task force will change that.

“[We will] come at it with no preconceived notions of what it should be or what it should not be,” Vincent said. “Everything is on the table. The policeman’s bill of rights we might vote to eliminate it for something new, or we might try to amend certain aspects of it.”

When asked which parts of LEOBOR are most concerning to him, Vincent said he’s most concerned about how slow the hearing process is and that most officers are only issued a two-day suspension.

“The average hearing takes six-to-eight months, that’s a problem,” Vincent said. “Given the climate now, something is going to happen.”

Metts said the time for change is now.

“I think people overall realize we can’t continue the divisions that we’re seeing in the country,” Metts said.

The task force finalize their review of LEOBOR by Feb. 9, 2021. That completed review, according to both Vincent and Metts, will ultimately bring balance to the justice system.

Last month, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association made a commitment to adopt “sweeping promises and policy changes” in an effort to address systemic racism.

“We have been listening and hearing the calls for change and want to unite in our effort to address these important issues and reaffirm our commitment to public safety and protection for all Rhode Islanders,” RIPCA Executive Director and retired police Chief Sidney Wordell said back in June.