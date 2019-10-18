6th candidate enters race for Kennedy’s congressional seat

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – Former Massachusetts assistant attorney general Dave Cavell has tossed his hat into the ring to run for the congressional seat currently held by Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy.

He becomes the sixth candidate to enter the race.

Cavell, 35, announced his candidacy Thursday, pointing to his background serving under Attorney General Maura Healey and as a speechwriter for former President Obama as evidence he’s the best person to hold the congressional office.

“I’m running for Congress because we need to restore the rule of law in Washington and deliver bold, transformational change for people in the entire district,” he said in a statement.

Cavell, a Brookline resident, joins an increasingly crowded field of Democratic candidates for the 4th Congressional District — all of whom hail from the two wealthy Boston suburbs at the northern tip of the district, which runs south through the Attleboros to Fall River.

He will compete against fellow Brookline residents Jesse Mermell, Alan Khazei and Ihssane Leckey, along with Newton residents Jake Auchincloss and Becky Grossman.

The slate of candidates have announced their campaigns after Kennedy decided to run for the United States Senate seat currently held by fellow Democrat Ed Markey.

Cavell, an attorney by trade, said he would kick off his campaign with visits to Attleboro and Taunton in the coming days and plans to discuss opioid epidemic and meet with people recovering from drug addiction.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.