5th Democrat says he’s running for Langevin seat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The field of Democrats seeking to succeed retiring Congressman Jim Langevin continues to grow.

Michael Neary, a political strategist who worked for Republican presidential candidate John Kasich, said in a statement Friday he plans to file paperwork Monday with the Federal Election Commission to enter the race.

In a news release, Neary said he is a sixth-generation Rhode Islander who has lived in Coventry and West Warwick. He said his campaign platform includes “an emergency one-year rescue plan” for Americans making under $100,000; canceling $50,000 of student loan debt; and raising the federal minimum wage to at least $20 an hour.

“This campaign will be about providing the urgent assistance that Rhode Island families, as well as millions of Americans, desperately need,” Neary said in a statement.

Four other Democrats have already announced campaigns for the 2nd Congressional District seat since Langevin’s surprise retirement announcement last month: Refugee Dream Center founder Omar Bah, political strategist Joy Fox, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former state Rep. Ed Pacheco.

Two Republicans — former state Rep. Bob Lancia and state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz — have also filed for the seat.

A number of other Democrats and Republicans also continue to consider getting into the race, though two prominent Democrats — state Rep. Teresa Tanzi and former R.I. Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott — both decided against a run this week.