PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this year, Rhode Island lawmakers passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana and soon residents will get to vote if dispensaries should be allowed in the community where they live.

Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill into law in May that allows adults over 21 to possess, use and grow cannabis. It also expunges past convictions and sets up a new framework for sales and taxation at state-sanctioned stores.

Although the law immediately legalized marijuana possession statewide, retail sales still won’t start until December.

Municipalities will also be able to ban the sale of marijuana by voter referendum this fall, though cities and towns that already have dispensaries would not be allowed to ban further stores.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 31 cities and towns will have a local cannabis question on the November ballot. Below is a list:

Barrington

Bristol

Burrillville

Charlestown

Coventry

Cumberland

East Greenwich

East Providence

Glocester

Hopkinton

Jamestown

Johnston

Lincoln

Little Compton

Middletown

Narragansett

Newport

New Shoreham

North Kingstown

North Providence

North Smithfield

Richmond

Scituate

Smithfield

South Kingstown

Tiverton

Warren

Westerly

West Greenwich

West Warwick

Woonsocket

If your community votes no, that means your city or town would not be eligible for any of the revenue from marijuana sales. When the bill was going through the state house, lawmakers previously said it could bring in quite a bit of money.

Under the Rhode Island Cannabis Act, a maximum of 33 retail stores are allowed to open in the state.

Rhode Island is the 19th state in the nation to legalize the drug for recreational use.