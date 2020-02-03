3 things you should know about tonight’s Iowa Caucus

(WPRI) — After a year of polls and debates and announcements, voters will finally get their say in the Democratic presidential primary for the first time Monday night.

All eyes will be on the Midwest as voters in Iowa participate in their quadrennial caucuses, a complex process that will crown the first winner of the primary season.

In the above video, WPRI 12 politics editor Ted Nesi breaks down the basics on the Iowa Caucus, which candidates have the most riding on the outcome and what to watch next.