3 gun-related bills continue to make their way through the State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One bill on gun control is making its way through committee at the Rhode Island State House while lawmakers prepare to take up two more Wednesday afternoon.

One bill still working to get out of the committee prohibits the manufacturing, sale, shipment or possession of guns that are undetectable by metal detectors, including 3-D printed guns.

Supporters of this bill say this type of gun could make its way through security loopholes. The House and Senate are working on different versions of this bill and both are set to be discussed Wednesday afternoon.

One bill that is gaining traction comes in the wake of last month’s deadly shooting in Westerly. Tuesday night, the House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of a bill that establishes a statewide public safety computer-aided dispatch records system.

It creates a system that sends a copy of the buyer’s application to purchase firearms to the police department of the city or town where the buyer lives.

The gun used in the Westerly shooting was purchased in Richmond but the shooter had a history with Westerly police.

The bill is now headed to the full house for a vote.

All three of these bills have received push back from Rhode Island’s Second Amendment Coalition who argue they are worried their privacy and gun rights are being threatened.